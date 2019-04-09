Volvo (VOLV-B) Given a SEK 160 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 160 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOLV-B. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 125 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group set a SEK 106 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 150 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 185 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC set a SEK 170 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 158.55.

STO VOLV-B opened at SEK 145.30 on Friday. Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

