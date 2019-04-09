Visa Inc (V) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.28.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,886.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $157.75 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $118.63 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $316.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

