Virginia National Bank Sells 7,550 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Virginia National Bank reduced its position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Viacom makes up about 4.0% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Virginia National Bank owned about 0.05% of Viacom worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Viacom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 935.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Viacom by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Viacom by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Viacom by 3,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Viacom stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Viacom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

