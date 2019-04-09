Virginia National Bank Decreases Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (TDW)

Virginia National Bank trimmed its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Tidewater accounts for about 0.6% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 86,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tidewater by 790.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 190,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Tidewater by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $22,566,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tidewater by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

In other Tidewater news, CAO Samuel R. Rubio sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $90,465.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,155.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDW traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.32. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $900.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 42.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $110.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/virginia-national-bank-decreases-holdings-in-tidewater-inc-tdw.html.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.