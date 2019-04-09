Virginia National Bank Acquires Shares of 1,810 Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 11.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $281,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Colman sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $188,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,363. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $110.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

SUI stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.71. 15,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,623. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). Sun Communities had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

