Virco Mfg. Co. (VIRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $4.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.29) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Virco Mfg. from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 4.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

