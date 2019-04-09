Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 31,606 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,606 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 101,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $112.60. 2,035,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,315. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

