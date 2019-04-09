Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,450,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325,682 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,495,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 170,214 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 725,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. 247,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,430. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/vigilant-capital-management-llc-has-435000-stake-in-invesco-bulletshares-2020-corporate-bond-etf-bsck.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0441 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.