Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Holdings Raised by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 442,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Viacom accounts for about 1.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAB. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viacom by 935.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Viacom by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Viacom by 507.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Viacom by 3,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub lowered Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Imperial Capital upgraded Viacom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Viacom from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viacom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAB traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Viacom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Viacom Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

