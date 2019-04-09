VF Corp (VFC) Receives $91.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.86.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen upped their target price on VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 438,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,747. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. VF has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. VF had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VF will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. VF’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 65,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $5,669,029.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,917.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 64,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $5,594,205.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 215,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,509,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,267 shares of company stock valued at $19,577,926. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in VF by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

