Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) Major Shareholder Matt Davidson Sells 12,385 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $132,147.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Matt Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Matt Davidson sold 13,436 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $139,331.32.
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Matt Davidson sold 13,667 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $157,170.50.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Matt Davidson sold 7,920 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $97,178.40.
- On Monday, March 18th, Matt Davidson sold 11,626 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $142,534.76.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Matt Davidson sold 25,045 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $289,269.75.
- On Friday, March 8th, Matt Davidson sold 20,558 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $240,939.76.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Matt Davidson sold 25,830 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $321,841.80.
- On Thursday, February 28th, Matt Davidson sold 14,305 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $161,074.30.
- On Monday, February 25th, Matt Davidson sold 13,071 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $144,434.55.
- On Wednesday, February 20th, Matt Davidson sold 13,544 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $153,453.52.
NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $280.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76.
VRCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.
