Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRSK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.20.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,264. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $95.21 and a one year high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 25.00%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $386,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,580,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $395,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,825.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,117. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10,289.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,530,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487,221 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

