Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $156.81 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.01692947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002413 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,876,855,076 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Bitbns, Coindeal, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Crex24, Upbit, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Graviex, Bittrex, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

