Vela Technologies (VELA) Shares Up 16%

Shares of Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA) were up 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 3,847,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 6,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.

Vela Technologies Company Profile (LON:VELA)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

