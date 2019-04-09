Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,824,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 81,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.86. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.83 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $735,477.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,250.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total transaction of $39,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,318.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,361,912. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.56.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

