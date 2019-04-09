Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $779.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will announce $779.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $766.60 million and the highest is $789.05 million. Varian Medical Systems reported sales of $729.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.56.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $190,235.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,097.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $624,620.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,348 shares of company stock worth $13,361,912. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $82,958,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 147.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,106,000 after acquiring an additional 725,193 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 154.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 567,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,567,000 after acquiring an additional 344,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 376,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 259,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,824,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.86. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

