Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) Holdings Increased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 3.66% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $130,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $248,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,717.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 195,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 193,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,224,000 after buying an additional 117,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,943.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.56. 21,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,601. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $108.48 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

