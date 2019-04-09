Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 978,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $79,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,810.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $80.77. 1,909,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,276. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

