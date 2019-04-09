Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,929,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,319,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,359,000 after buying an additional 1,116,279 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,629,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,140.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,466,000 after buying an additional 507,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 734,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,838,000 after acquiring an additional 496,418 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.75. 85,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,937. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $270.67.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.