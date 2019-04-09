Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,890. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

