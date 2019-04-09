Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) Stake Decreased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

VPL stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.56. 12,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,531. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $74.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1261 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

