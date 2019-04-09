Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $1.96 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $3,084,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,997,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 889,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,549,000 after purchasing an additional 127,902 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 496,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after buying an additional 317,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

AT&T stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

