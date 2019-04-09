VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/vaneck-vectors-oil-service-etf-oih-shares-sold-by-old-port-advisors.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.