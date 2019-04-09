ValuEngine Downgrades Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Hold

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.
Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.58. The stock had a trading volume of 354,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,016. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $61.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 22,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $1,710,688.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,869 shares of company stock worth $14,202,746. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 236,151 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
