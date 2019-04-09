ValuEngine Downgrades Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Hold

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.58. The stock had a trading volume of 354,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,016. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $61.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.38). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $427.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 22,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $1,710,688.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,869 shares of company stock worth $14,202,746. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 236,151 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.