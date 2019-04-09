ValuEngine Downgrades Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) to Sell

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EBMT. Stephens downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

EBMT stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $89,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.