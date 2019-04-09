UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Invests $454,000 in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 84,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 39,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,058,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,013,000 after buying an additional 1,001,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 425,531 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,401.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rod Canion acquired 20,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.89 per share, with a total value of $377,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,279.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 455,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,902. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.46. 1,021,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,551. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $31.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Invesco had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

