Univar (UNVR) Given a $27.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 target price on Univar (NYSE:UNVR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNVR. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Univar in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Univar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Univar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

UNVR opened at $22.53 on Monday. Univar has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Univar will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Univar by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Univar in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Univar during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univar during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

