United States Steel (X) Trading Down 10%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares traded down 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.77. 27,456,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 9,811,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 7.86%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $227,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,295.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 999.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1,747.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,290,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

