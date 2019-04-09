United Services Automobile Association Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.10% of Amgen worth $120,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in shares of Amgen by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 710.5% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,120. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.22 and a 1-year high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 66.74% and a net margin of 35.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $208.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

