UGI (UGI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of UGI Corporation have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from long-term investment plans, aimed at strengthening its existing businesses and expanding its presence in the global markets. Also, several acquisitions and mergers completed by UGI Corporation are accretive to its earnings. However, UGI Corporation fulfills propane requirement from a limited number of suppliers with fixed-price contracts and any disruption in the supply of propane will affect its business and profitability. Also, rising interest rate is a headwind as it would raise the cost of procuring funds. The company is exposed to several regulatory and environmental uncertainties, which could further increase expenses and lower profitability.”

Get UGI alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of UGI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut UGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Bank of America raised UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. UGI has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that UGI will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of UGI by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in UGI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in UGI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in UGI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UGI (UGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.