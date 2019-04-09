U.S. Bancorp (USB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of U.S. Bancorp have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Further, the company's earnings estimates have been revised downward ahead of the company's first-quarter 2019 results. Yet, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. U.S. Bancorp's prospects will likely get support from its solid business model, core franchise, lower tax rate, rising interest rate and diverse revenue streams. Also, its organic growth remains solid and will likely benefit from the improving economic scenario. Nevertheless, escalating expenses due to its ongoing investments in technology and likely increase in legal expenses remain concerns.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on USB. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

USB traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

