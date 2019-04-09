Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $674,000 in Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 11.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVG opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pretium Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of -0.33.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Sunday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

