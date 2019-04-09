Two Sigma Investments LP Has $654,000 Stake in Limoneira (LMNR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.19% of Limoneira worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 2,988.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 56.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

LMNR stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.17 million, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.74 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director John W.H. Merriman sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $43,626.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,444.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $39,227.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,146.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,672 shares of company stock valued at $113,205. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMNR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on Limoneira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/two-sigma-investments-lp-has-654000-stake-in-limoneira-lmnr.html.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.