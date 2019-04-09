Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.06 Million Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

GOOD opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 15.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 168 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

