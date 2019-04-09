Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 79,961 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,732,000 after purchasing an additional 498,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,576,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,256,000 after purchasing an additional 53,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,576,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,256,000 after purchasing an additional 53,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,918,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,015 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $663.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.27.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.77 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSUR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $185,003.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

