Tucows (TCX) vs. Pegasystems (PEGA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Pegasystems alerts:

48.2% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Pegasystems pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Tucows does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems 1.19% 0.34% 0.22% Tucows 4.95% 23.64% 5.04%

Volatility & Risk

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pegasystems and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pegasystems presently has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Pegasystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Tucows.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and Tucows’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $891.58 million 5.91 $10.61 million N/A N/A Tucows $346.01 million 2.50 $17.14 million $1.59 51.19

Tucows has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Tucows on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides digital process automation products, such as industry-specific software applications that include real-time, omni-channel AI; end-to-end robotic automation; journey-centric rapid delivery; software that writes your software; and unified future-proof platform for businesses with robust capabilities to automate industry-specific business processes. In addition, the company offers Pega Cloud that provides production, development, and testing services to accelerate the development and deployment of Pega applications and the Pega Platform, as well as guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. Pegasystems Inc. has a strategic alliance with KPMG LLP that assists government agencies for digital transformation. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and high tech, communications and media, insurance, government, consumer services, life sciences, and others through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; Internet security services; publishing tools; SSL certificates; and billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); and Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers its services under the OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover brands. Tucows Inc. provides its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.