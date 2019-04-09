Tucows (TCX) & Bilibili (BILI) Critical Review

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bilibili and Tucows, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 6 0 2.86 Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.81%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Tucows.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tucows shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -14.84% -16.26% -8.25% Tucows 4.95% 23.64% 5.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Tucows’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $597.01 million 8.32 -$80.24 million ($0.38) -46.92 Tucows $346.01 million 2.57 $17.14 million $1.59 52.53

Tucows has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tucows, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tucows beats Bilibili on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; Internet security services; publishing tools; SSL certificates; and billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); and Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers its services under the OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover brands. Tucows Inc. provides its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

