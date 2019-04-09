Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,398 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Trustmark by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Trustmark by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. Trustmark Corp has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

In related news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harry M. Walker sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $66,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

