TrueChain (TRUE) Price Up 49.8% Over Last Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00015469 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, ZB.COM, CoinBene and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $52.93 million and $71.10 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $721.08 or 0.13858607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00051381 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001294 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00020816 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,750,000 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, ZB.COM, OKEx, CoinBene, HitBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

