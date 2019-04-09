Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,066 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,592,000 after acquiring an additional 24,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 41.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $210.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of $167.48 and a 12 month high of $224.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.37. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4887 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 17.59%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

