Triangle Securities Wealth Management Invests $344,000 in WesBanco Inc (WSBC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 20.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,344,000 after buying an additional 798,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in WesBanco by 20.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,763,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,344,000 after purchasing an additional 798,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WesBanco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,137,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,906,000 after purchasing an additional 148,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 10.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,913,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 173,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 1,343 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.66 per share, with a total value of $50,577.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,510.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder acquired 675 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.36 per share, with a total value of $28,593.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. WesBanco Inc has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $128.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

