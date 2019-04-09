Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.07 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,054,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $422,262,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Caterpillar by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,934,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its position in Caterpillar by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,479,000 after acquiring an additional 987,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $154.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.54.

NYSE CAT opened at $139.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

