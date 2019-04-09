Triad Investment Management Buys 14,859 Shares of Westrock Co (WRK)

Triad Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the quarter. Westrock comprises approximately 2.7% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Westrock by 4.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 639,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Westrock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 314,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Westrock during the third quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Westrock from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

WRK traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 39,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,740. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ward H. Dickson purchased 2,645 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,351.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

