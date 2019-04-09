Translate Bio Inc (TBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.74) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $586.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Translate Bio by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.