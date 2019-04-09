Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.99 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 43613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.26.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$751.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$764.80 million.

In other news, Director François R. Roy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,240.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/transcontinental-tcl-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-15-99.html.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.