Traders Sell Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) on strength during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $56.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $110.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.49 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Eli Lilly And Co had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. Eli Lilly And Co traded up $0.08 for the day and closed at $127.24Specifically, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $226,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,786.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,040,990 shares of company stock worth $129,682,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $129.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup set a $124.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,501,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,568,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $1,127,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 121.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/traders-sell-shares-of-eli-lilly-and-co-lly-on-strength-on-insider-selling.html.

About Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.