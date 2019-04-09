Traders Sell Adobe (ADBE) on Strength (ADBE)

Investors sold shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $83.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $129.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.03 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Adobe had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. Adobe traded up $0.18 for the day and closed at $268.99

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Pivotal Research raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Nomura set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.56.

The stock has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 13,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $720,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,100,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,153 shares of company stock valued at $70,000,814 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Adobe by 24,198.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,660,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,501,463 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP increased its position in Adobe by 23,384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 8,928,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 8,890,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 41.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,311,581,000 after buying an additional 1,426,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,079,391,000 after buying an additional 1,349,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

