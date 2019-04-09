Traders Buy JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $24.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.79 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $51.09

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th.

