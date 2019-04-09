TopCoin (TOP) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

TopCoin (CURRENCY:TOP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, TopCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. TopCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TopCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TopCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00353174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.01514531 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00234263 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00001064 BTC.

About TopCoin

TopCoin’s total supply is 41,643,721 coins. TopCoin’s official website is topcoin.us

Buying and Selling TopCoin

TopCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TopCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

