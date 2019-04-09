Timkensteel Corp (TMST) Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,725,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.36% of Timkensteel worth $32,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Timkensteel by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Timkensteel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 87,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Timkensteel by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMST opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Timkensteel Corp has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $522.40 million, a PE ratio of 107.27 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.58 million. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Timkensteel’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timkensteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen cut Timkensteel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

